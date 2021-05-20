18-year-old arrested in slaying of Malik Ford in Albany

ALBANY — The Albany Police Department has arrested one of several suspects expected to be charged in the homicide of 20-year old Malik Ford.

According to police, 18-year-old Munir Salim Flood has been charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, and Possession Of Firearm During the Commission Of a Crime.

On May 13, Ford was shot in the head by a bullet during an exchange of shots fired near the 500 block of Hickory Lane.

Investigators with the Albany Gang Unit say they anticipate making more arrests as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information, can call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS to remain anonymous, or you can speak with an investigator by calling 229-431-2100.

