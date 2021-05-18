Here’s how Atlanta could shorten emergency response times

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the construction of the city’s first-ever Emergency Medical Services Micro Station. The EMS Station—to be constructed on City-owned property on the Southside at 4532 Campbellton Road—would shorten EMS response times for the community.

According to the mayor’s office, 85 to 90 percent of all Atlanta Fire Rescue Department calls are EMS related.

“The Southwest Atlanta community has long needed enhanced emergency services in the area. This innovative expansion of public safety and emergency City services will ensure that residents have quality medical assistance nearby during their time of need,” Bottoms said.

Normally, the construction of a new fire station can cost more than $15 million. By using city-owned property to construct a reduced-scale EMS facility, the city has the potential of a 60 percent savings for taxpayers. The mayor’s office will also engage the Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation to assess any additional private sector funding.

“As a health professional, I know firsthand how minutes and seconds can mean the difference between life and death,” said District 1 Councilmember Carla Smith. “Thank you to all involved in this vital investment in our communities.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds