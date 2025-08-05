The 2025 Georgia National Fair will turn into a massive birthday party for America. Governor Brian Kemp has officially declared October 2 through 12 as Georgia National Fair week, tying it to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
🎪 What It Means For You: If you’re planning to visit the fair in October, expect special exhibits about Georgia’s role in American history alongside the usual rides and fried foods. The fair runs from October 2 through 12 in Perry.
🎡 What’s Happening: The Georgia National Fair is joining America’s 250th birthday celebration — called the semi-quincentennial. Fair organizers will add patriotic displays and educational programs about Georgia’s place in American history to the regular lineup of farm animals, concerts, and carnival rides.
📚 The Context: The Georgia National Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Perry each fall. It’s been running for decades as a showcase of Georgia farming, food, and culture. Now it’s becoming part of a nationwide celebration leading up to July 4, 2026 — America’s actual 250th birthday.
🇺🇸 Why This Matters: Every state wants to claim its piece of America’s 250th birthday story. Georgia is using its biggest annual event to remind everyone about the state’s role in building America — from being one of the original 13 colonies to shaping modern civil rights. The fair gives Georgia a chance to tell that story to visitors from across the Southeast.
🎯 Looking Ahead: This kicks off more than a year of America 250 events across Georgia. The state is working with the national America 250 commission to plan celebrations through 2026.
The Sources: Official proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp’s office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.