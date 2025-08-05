The 2025 Georgia National Fair will turn into a massive birthday party for America. Governor Brian Kemp has officially declared October 2 through 12 as Georgia National Fair week, tying it to the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

🎪 What It Means For You: If you’re planning to visit the fair in October, expect special exhibits about Georgia’s role in American history alongside the usual rides and fried foods. The fair runs from October 2 through 12 in Perry.

🎡 What’s Happening: The Georgia National Fair is joining America’s 250th birthday celebration — called the semi-quincentennial. Fair organizers will add patriotic displays and educational programs about Georgia’s place in American history to the regular lineup of farm animals, concerts, and carnival rides.

📚 The Context: The Georgia National Fair draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to Perry each fall. It’s been running for decades as a showcase of Georgia farming, food, and culture. Now it’s becoming part of a nationwide celebration leading up to July 4, 2026 — America’s actual 250th birthday.

🇺🇸 Why This Matters: Every state wants to claim its piece of America’s 250th birthday story. Georgia is using its biggest annual event to remind everyone about the state’s role in building America — from being one of the original 13 colonies to shaping modern civil rights. The fair gives Georgia a chance to tell that story to visitors from across the Southeast.

🎯 Looking Ahead: This kicks off more than a year of America 250 events across Georgia. The state is working with the national America 250 commission to plan celebrations through 2026.

The Sources: Official proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp’s office.