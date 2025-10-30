A new multi-use trail along Woodstock Road will give residents and students a safer way to walk and bike to schools and parks.

What’s Happening: Roswell City Council approved a $3.19 million contract to build the first part of the Woodstock Road Multi-Use Trail. Construction starts early 2026 and should finish before school begins in August.

The eight- to ten-foot-wide concrete path will run from State Route 92 to Crabapple Middle School with lights for safety.

A second phase will later extend the trail from Crabapple Middle School to Canton Street.

What’s Important: The trail means families won’t need to drive short trips or walk along a busy road. Students will have a safer route to Crabapple Middle School, and neighbors will be able to walk or bike to nearby parks and neighborhoods.

Between the Lines: Woodstock Road sees heavy traffic every day. Right now, people who want to walk or bike along this stretch have limited safe options. This is particularly true for students at Crabapple Middle School who walk home alongside the busy road.

The Big Picture: This project is part of Roswell’s growing network of trails connecting neighborhoods, schools, parks, and downtown. The city is already building a trail on Hardscrabble Road that will be done by spring 2026, with more trails planned for Old Alabama Road, Riverside Road, and Etris Road. These trails support the city’s Slow Down in Roswell campaign to make streets safer for everyone.