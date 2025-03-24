Gwinnett Animal Shelter is at Capacity And Needs Urgent Help

The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center in Lawrenceville is calling for community support as the shelter faces critical overcrowding.

“Some animals that enter the center need a little extra care before they’re ready to find their adoptive home,” said Katrina Helman, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division Director. “Fostering is a great way to make a difference in an animal’s life without the long-term commitment of adoption. It gives these pets a chance to thrive while also helping open space for other animals in need.”

The shelter needs foster homes for puppies and kittens too young for adoption, animals recovering from health issues, under-socialized pets, and animals in protective custody.

Foster volunteers will receive free veterinary care, food, supplies, and leashes for the animals in their care.

For those interested in permanent adoption, the center is currently waiving all adoption fees. Adopted pets come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated at no cost.

Community members can view available pets and learn about fostering or adoption at GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com. The shelter is located at 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.