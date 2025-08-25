Crews with the Tifton Fire Department will begin flushing and inspecting fire hydrants next week—a routine process that could briefly turn your tap water cloudy or rusty.

Why It Matters: Fire hydrant testing helps ensure firefighters can access enough water in emergencies. It’s also how the city finds and fixes hidden problems in the system—before they cause bigger ones.

What To Expect: The annual inspection program starts September 2 and is expected to last through early October. Crews will:

Test pressure and water flow

Clear vegetation and debris

Flush hydrants, which may temporarily discolor tap water

Officials say the water is still safe, but residents may want to avoid doing laundry during flushing hours.

📞 Need To Report Something?: If your water remains discolored or low pressure persists, the fire department recommends calling the city’s utilities office.

The Source: City of Tifton.