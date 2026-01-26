Listen to this post

Roads and bridges across northeast Georgia remain hazardous Monday morning from Sunday’s wintry mix, prompting a Winter Weather Advisory that runs until 1 p.m.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued the advisory for six northeast Georgia counties: Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert. The advisory also covers portions of Piedmont and western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina. While precipitation has stopped, surfaces remain slick from Sunday’s winter weather. Mountain areas may see wind gusts up to 40 mph.

What’s Important: Roads, bridges, and overpasses remain slick and hazardous Monday morning. Stairs, sidewalks, and driveways may also be icy.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers face slippery conditions during the morning commute. Pedestrians risk falls and injuries on icy outdoor surfaces.

The Path Forward: The advisory expires at 1 p.m. Monday. As temperatures rise through the afternoon, remaining ice should melt and road conditions should improve.

What to Do: The National Weather Service advises drivers to slow down and use caution. Pedestrians should watch their footing on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. Residents needing shelter or other services can dial 211.