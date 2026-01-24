Listen to this post

Henry County police are urging residents to avoid travel after 6 p.m. Saturday as Winter Storm Fern brings freezing rain and ice to the area through Monday morning.

What’s Happening:

An ice storm warning is in effect for Henry County from 1 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. Police issued the warning Friday afternoon as conditions are expected to deteriorate rapidly.

What’s Important:

Henry County police are advising residents to prepare to stay home through Monday and possibly Tuesday, depending on conditions. The department warned that road conditions can change quickly and urged residents to rely only on official county or state updates, not social media reports.

How This Affects Real People:

Drivers who attempt to travel after 6 p.m. will face dangerous road conditions. Emergency responders need clear roads to reach people who need help. Residents who stay home reduce the risk of accidents and allow first responders to focus on critical emergencies.

What Officials Are Saying:

Henry County police say avoiding unnecessary travel keeps both residents and first responders safe. The department is monitoring conditions and will provide updates through official channels.

Safety Guidance:

Henry County police recommend:

Dress in layers indoors

Keep heat steady

Bring pets inside

Let faucets drip to prevent frozen pipes

Use space heaters safely

Check on elderly neighbors or those who may need extra help

The Timeline:

The ice storm warning began Saturday afternoon and evening and continues through 10 a.m. Sunday. Impacts are expected to persist through Monday and possibly Tuesday as temperatures remain below freezing.

The Big Picture:

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency Thursday ahead of Winter Storm Fern. The National Weather Service forecasts freezing rain across areas north of I-20, with precipitation beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing through Sunday evening. Widespread power outages are possible in impacted areas.

