A winter storm is expected to impact the Eastern United States this weekend, with the potential for wintry precipitation including freezing rain in parts of Georgia.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Atlanta and Peachtree City issued alerts Monday about a significant winter storm forecast for the Eastern U.S. this weekend. Arctic air is moving south while moisture moves north from the Eastern Pacific and Gulf of Mexico, creating conditions where the two weather systems may meet and produce wintry weather.

What’s Important: Wintry precipitation, including freezing rain, may occur in North and Central Georgia this weekend. The exact location, timing, and type of precipitation remain uncertain.

What’s Still Unknown: Forecasters have not determined how much cold air will reach Georgia, the precise timing and location of each precipitation type, or the overall impacts. The National Weather Service says these details should become clearer in the coming days.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service advises residents to monitor forecasts and prepare for the possibility of a major winter storm. Residents should consider how they would stay safe if they lose power or the ability to travel for several days.