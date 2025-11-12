With a sweltering summer and a dry fall, the freeze on November 10 reminds people that winter is coming soon. While there was a hint of snowfall during the freeze, many Georgians were left asking the big question – Will Georgia see more snow this year? Here’s what we know.

Predictions of snow in Georgia this year are low from both the Old Farmer’s Almanac and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2026 predicts a cold and dry winter for most of Georgia. The northwest corner of the state is likely to be more mild and dry. Regions near the Appalachian mountains may see occasional snow events. Overall, temperatures and precipitation are likely to be below normal, with the coldest periods in mid to late December, early and late January, and early February.

In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center announced that a weak La Niña pattern has been detected across the tropical Pacific Ocean and is predicted to continue from December 2025 to February 2026.

A La Niña pattern means that it will be warmer and drier in Georgia. However, the Climate Prediction Center said that there is no strong signal for any above or below normal temperatures, so the weather will depend on the timing of storms passing by Georgia this year.

If storms come from the Atlantic and cold wind comes down from the North at the same time, it is possible to have icy days.

Will It Snow?

For there to be snow, cold air and moisture have to hit Georgia at the same time. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts North Georgia will have slightly below average precipitation this winter, so it’s unlikely. However, higher elevations have a higher chance of snow. It’s uncertain if metro Atlanta will have a big snow day this year. Typically, metro Atlanta only gets about 2.2 inches a year. South Georgia will have a particularly dry winter.

The recent Arctic blast brings snow to the front of mind, but forecasts say it will warm up again this week. The ever-elusive white Christmas may not hit the Peach State, but the weather is unpredictable. If the weather lines up, we may get a snowy surprise this winter.