A wind advisory is in effect for parts of southeast and southwest Georgia until 6 p.m. today, with south winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected.

What’s Happening: The advisory covers counties including Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton, Ware, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes, and Lanier. The advisory started at 9 a.m. in southwest Georgia and at noon in southeast Georgia.

What’s Important: Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

How This Affects Real People: Residents should secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving.

What Happens Next: The advisory expires at 6 p.m. today.

Sources: National Weather Service