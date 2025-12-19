A cold front pushed through Georgia overnight, leaving behind a cool and breezy Friday with highs mostly in the low to mid 50s.
What’s Happening: Cooler air settled in across north and central Georgia Friday, but it will not last long. Sunshine and a steady warming trend are expected through the weekend.
- Highs Friday range from near 50 degrees in Atlanta and Rome to the upper 50s in Macon.
- Temperatures rebound into the low and mid 60s by Sunday across much of the state.
What’s Important: Dry weather is expected all weekend, with no rain in the forecast and gradually warmer afternoons.
How This Affects Real People: Georgians heading out this weekend can expect pleasant conditions, with cooler air Friday giving way to milder, more comfortable temperatures by Saturday and Sunday.
The Forecast Breakdown: The National Weather Service in Atlanta reports highs near 60 degrees Saturday and into the 60s Sunday for cities including Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, Macon, and Rome.