A cold front pushed through Georgia overnight, leaving behind a cool and breezy Friday with highs mostly in the low to mid 50s.

What’s Happening: Cooler air settled in across north and central Georgia Friday, but it will not last long. Sunshine and a steady warming trend are expected through the weekend.

Highs Friday range from near 50 degrees in Atlanta and Rome to the upper 50s in Macon.

Temperatures rebound into the low and mid 60s by Sunday across much of the state.

What’s Important: Dry weather is expected all weekend, with no rain in the forecast and gradually warmer afternoons.

How This Affects Real People: Georgians heading out this weekend can expect pleasant conditions, with cooler air Friday giving way to milder, more comfortable temperatures by Saturday and Sunday.

The Forecast Breakdown: The National Weather Service in Atlanta reports highs near 60 degrees Saturday and into the 60s Sunday for cities including Atlanta, Athens, Columbus, Macon, and Rome.