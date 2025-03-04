Will Severe Weather Strike Georgia Tonight?

Georgia Residents should prepare for potentially dangerous conditions as thunderstorms move through Georgia overnight.
🌩️ What We Know: The risk for severe weather has expanded eastward in today’s update. Storms will roll through from 10 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Weather experts have placed Georgia under a Slight Risk, which is level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.
💨 Primary Threat: Damaging wind gusts pose the biggest danger tonight. Winds could reach up to 60 mph, potentially downing trees and power lines. A couple of brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out, though they remain a secondary concern.
⏰ Timing Matters: The most intense threat period begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continues through early Wednesday morning. The storm system will affect different areas between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday as it moves eastward.
🚨 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Even a level 2 risk deserves serious attention. These storms pack enough punch to cause power outages and property damage with little warning.
🏠 Take Action: Secure outdoor items before nightfall. Keep phones charged and have a battery-powered weather radio ready. Make sure everyone in your household knows where to shelter if warnings are issued.
🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Check on elderly neighbors or those without reliable communication methods to ensure they’re aware of the incoming weather threat.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.