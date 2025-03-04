Will Severe Weather Strike Georgia Tonight?

Georgia Residents should prepare for potentially dangerous conditions as thunderstorms move through Georgia overnight.

🌩️ What We Know: The risk for severe weather has expanded eastward in today’s update. Storms will roll through from 10 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Weather experts have placed Georgia under a Slight Risk, which is level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale.

💨 Primary Threat: Damaging wind gusts pose the biggest danger tonight. Winds could reach up to 60 mph, potentially downing trees and power lines. A couple of brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out, though they remain a secondary concern.

⏰ Timing Matters: The most intense threat period begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continues through early Wednesday morning. The storm system will affect different areas between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday as it moves eastward.

🚨 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Even a level 2 risk deserves serious attention. These storms pack enough punch to cause power outages and property damage with little warning.

🏠 Take Action: Secure outdoor items before nightfall. Keep phones charged and have a battery-powered weather radio ready. Make sure everyone in your household knows where to shelter if warnings are issued.

🤝 Remember The Golden Rule: Check on elderly neighbors or those without reliable communication methods to ensure they’re aware of the incoming weather threat.