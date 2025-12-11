Georgians hoping for snow on Christmas Day will need to keep dreaming. Weather forecasters say the state has almost no chance of a white Christmas.

What’s Happening: The Old Farmer’s Almanac released its Christmas forecast and shows Georgia will have sunny and mild conditions on December 25. The Southeast region is not expected to get any snow during the holiday.

The Big Picture: A white Christmas is extremely rare in Georgia. The National Weather Service says snow on Christmas Day has only been recorded a handful of times since weather records began. The most recent Christmas snowfall happened in 2010.

What to Expect: Christmas Day temperatures across Georgia will be mild. North Georgia will see highs in the mid 40s while central Georgia reaches the mid 50s. The forecast calls for sunny skies and pleasant conditions perfect for outdoor family gatherings.

Travel Plans: The lack of winter weather is good news for Georgians traveling during the holidays. Roads will be clear and safe for trips to visit family and friends.

The Farmer’s Almanac expects most of the United States to have a milder winter than usual. States with the best chance for snow on Christmas include Maine, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan and Wisconsin. Southern states from South Carolina through Texas will stay snowless.

Regions near the Appalachian mountains in north Georgia may see occasional snow events this winter. But Christmas Day will not be one of them.