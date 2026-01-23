Listen to this post

The Coweta County School System will allow Saturday extracurricular activities to continue as scheduled as long as they end before 5 p.m., as a winter storm is forecast to bring precipitation to the area Saturday evening.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has placed Coweta County on the southern edge of a Winter Storm Watch. Current forecasts show precipitation beginning in Coweta County later Saturday evening. The school system plans to notify parents and employees early Sunday evening about whether schools will operate Monday.

What’s Important: Saturday activities must be completed before 5 p.m. The school system is monitoring weather conditions with state and local authorities.

A winter storm watch covers metro Atlanta and parts of central and east Georgia, with forecasts calling for ice accumulation and hazardous travel conditions from Saturday through Monday.

How This Affects Real People: Parents with children in Saturday activities need to ensure those activities end by 5 p.m. Parents and employees should watch for updates Sunday evening about Monday school operations. Roads, bridges and overpasses will likely become slick and hazardous. Power outages and tree damage are likely due to ice accumulation.

The Path Forward: The school system will confer with local and state authorities throughout the weekend to monitor conditions. If weather conditions affect safe transportation or normal school operations, the district will notify parents and employees.

Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide state of emergency through Jan. 29 ahead of the storm.

How Parents Will Be Notified: The school system will use Remind and school text services, the district website at www.cowetaschools.net, Facebook at www.facebook.com/CowetaSchools, and media outlets including television, radio and media websites.

