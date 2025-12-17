Rain is on the way for much of Georgia as a cold front moves through later this week.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Atlanta says the system will bring rainfall and isolated thunderstorms to north and central Georgia. Most of the rain is expected to fall between noon Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

What’s Important: Many areas, including metro Atlanta and parts of north and west Georgia, could see about a half inch to 1 inch of rain. Lighter totals of about 0.2 to 0.5 inches are forecast across parts of central and eastern Georgia.

Other Considerations: The National Weather Service says the risk for severe weather remains low. Flooding is not expected because rainfall amounts are modest and drought conditions continue.

The Timeline: Rainfall is expected to peak from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.