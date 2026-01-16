Listen to this post

The National Weather Service has increased confidence that parts of central Georgia will see snow Sunday morning, with accumulations between half an inch and an inch and a half.

What’s Happening

A weather system moving across the Southeast Saturday night through Sunday will bring the potential for snow, rain, and a mix of both across parts of central and east Georgia, according to the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.

Forecasters say snow totals between 0.5 and 1.5 inches are most likely, with a very low chance for localized totals of 2 to 3 inches.

What’s Still Uncertain

The northern edge of the precipitation area remains unclear.

Areas along and just north of the I-85 corridor — including parts of metro Atlanta — should continue monitoring forecasts, the weather service said.

Forecasters say differences between weather models make it difficult to predict exactly where snow will fall versus no precipitation on the north side of the system.

What You Can Do Now

Anticipate potential travel impacts across central and east Georgia

Monitor forecast updates from trusted weather sources

Avoid relying on clickbait sources for weather information

The Timeline

The winter weather is expected to begin early Sunday morning and continue into early Sunday afternoon.

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”