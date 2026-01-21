Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Atlanta has warned that a major winter storm will move through the Eastern United States this weekend, bringing ice and snow to Georgia.

What’s Happening: A winter storm system will cross the Eastern U.S. over the weekend. The National Weather Service Atlanta office forecasts ice and snow impacts in north Georgia. The forecast remains uncertain, but the weather service is telling residents to monitor the situation closely.

What’s Important: Northern Georgia faces winter weather probabilities exceeding 80%, with areas further South showing lower probabilities. Central Georgia shows probabilities between 30% and 50%. Southern Georgia has lower probabilities, ranging from 5% to 30%.

How This Affects Real People: Residents may lose power or the ability to travel for several days. The National Weather Service recommends families prepare by stocking multiple days of food and medication.

What’s Still Unknown: Forecasters have not determined how far south the ice and snow will reach. The precise timing, location, and amount of ice and snow for each precipitation type remains uncertain.

The Path Forward: The National Weather Service updated this forecast Tuesday night and continues monitoring the storm. Residents should check for updated forecasts as the weekend approaches.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”