Relief from the record warmth is on the way as temperatures are set to drop significantly next week. Sunday, temperatures will stay 15 to 20 degrees above normal, but a cold front on Monday will bring a sharp decrease.

Isolated light rain showers are possible in North Georgia on Sunday, with a better chance on Monday.

After a warm weekend, temperatures will swing to 10 to 15 degrees below normal by Tuesday.

How This Affects Real People: Residents can expect a significant change in weather, which may impact outdoor plans and activities as cooler temperatures arrive.

