Relief from the record warmth is on the way as temperatures are set to drop significantly next week. Sunday, temperatures will stay 15 to 20 degrees above normal, but a cold front on Monday will bring a sharp decrease.
What’s Happening: Record warmth continues through Sunday, with cooler temperatures expected next week.
- Temperatures will be around 15 to 20 degrees above average through Sunday.
- Isolated light rain showers are possible in North Georgia on Sunday, with a better chance on Monday.
What’s Important: After a warm weekend, temperatures will swing to 10 to 15 degrees below normal by Tuesday.
How This Affects Real People: Residents can expect a significant change in weather, which may impact outdoor plans and activities as cooler temperatures arrive.
“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”