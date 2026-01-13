Listen to this post

Light snow and flurries may fall in far north Georgia late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with up to half an inch of accumulation possible in higher elevations.

What’s Happening: Cold air returns Wednesday night after a brief warmup. Moisture is limited, but light snow showers are possible in the northernmost parts of the state.

What’s Important: Any accumulation will be minor—trace amounts to half an inch. Higher elevations in far north Georgia could see slightly more.

The Path Forward: The snow window is brief, ending Thursday morning. Moisture levels remain too low for significant accumulation across most of the region.

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”