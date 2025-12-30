Georgians will ring in 2026 under clear skies with temperatures dropping to freezing levels overnight before warming up on New Year’s Day.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service forecast shows:

New Year’s Eve night will be clear but cold, with temperatures falling to around 32 degrees

New Year’s Day will warm to around 60 degrees with sunny skies and light west winds

What’s Important: Evening celebrations on December 31 will face near-freezing temperatures that could create frost in some areas. The cold night will give way to much milder weather on January 1, before clouds move in Thursday night.

The Timeline: The weather pattern begins with a sunny Wednesday reaching highs near 53, followed by the clear, cold night. New Year’s Day continues with sunshine and warmer temperatures before clouds increase Thursday night with lows around 37 degrees.