Listen to this post

Georgia Power is preparing crews to respond to power outages as Winter Storm Fern brings subfreezing temperatures, snow, and ice to Georgia this weekend.

What’s Happening: The utility company announced Tuesday it has crews across the state ready to respond to storm damage and restore service. Winter Storm Fern is expected to bring subfreezing temperatures and the potential for significant snow and ice starting this weekend.

What Customers Should Know: Georgia Power is urging customers to prepare now by developing family emergency plans, building emergency kits with essential supplies, and ensuring contact information is current for outage alerts. The company warns customers never to touch downed or low-hanging power lines and to call 911 or Georgia Power immediately if they see fallen wires.

How to Report Outages: Customers can report and check outage status by calling 888-891-0938, visiting GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, or using the Georgia Power mobile app. The company’s Outage Alert service sends personalized text message notifications to subscribed customers. An interactive outage map provides near real-time information on outages across the state and estimated restoration times.

Generator Safety: Customers using portable generators must follow all manufacturer instructions, avoid using generators in enclosed spaces, and follow electrical safety guidelines.

The Path Forward: Extended subfreezing temperatures typically increase energy use and bills. Georgia Power is encouraging customers to minimize the impact of severe cold weather on their energy costs, with conservation tips available at GeorgiaPower.com/Save.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”