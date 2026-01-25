Listen to this post

A winter storm swept across the country and left icy roads in northeast Georgia Sunday morning.

What’s Happening: Ice and white roads showed up primarily in the northeast part of the state, based on what traffic cameras and reporters are seeing. The heaviest impacts run up GA-400, up I-85, and east toward Athens and beyond.

What’s Important: Sixteen counties woke up to high ice impacts early Sunday, while some north Georgia counties that typically see winter weather didn’t get any substantial icing this time. There were 32 counties under the winter storm watch.

Counties with High Ice Impacts: Hall, Clarke, Forsyth, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Madison, Jackson, Barrow, Oconee, and Banks counties are seeing the most ice.

Partial Ice Coverage: Gwinnett, Cherokee, and Walton counties have some ice, especially in their northern sections, though the accumulation on the ground isn’t as obvious. Oglethorpe County might also have ice, but reporters haven’t been able to check that area yet.

What Didn’t Get Ice: Rabun, Towns, Union, Fannin, and Gilmer counties didn’t appear to have any substantial icing, even though they usually see winter weather.

ON SNOWPOCALYPSE: “Like most metro Atlanta residents at the time, I dismissed the warnings and scoffed at the meteorologists who cried “snow” at the drop of a thermometer. After all, in Atlanta, snow forecasts are as reliable as Hollywood marriages. The reflexive grocery stampedes for bread, milk, and eggs seemed like a seasonal ritual more for omelet enthusiasts than survivalists.”