Listen to this post

The National Weather Service in Atlanta is tracking a weather system that could bring snow to parts of Georgia from Saturday night through Sunday.

What’s Happening: Another cold front will move through Georgia Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing light rain and cooler temperatures. A second weather system will move across the Southeast from Saturday night through Sunday and could bring snow or a wintry mix to the region.

What We Know: There is a 15% to 30% chance of half an inch or more of snow in parts of Georgia on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast map shows probabilities ranging from 9% in some areas to 38% in others. The agency says confidence in the forecast is very low.

Where Could it Fall?: This snowfall chance is lopsided compared to Georgia’s normal weather pattern with Macon and areas South of Macon having the highest chance of snowfall greater than a half inch. Vidalia has a 38% chance of snow, Columbus has a 24% chance of snow Athens has a 19% chance of snow, while Atlanta has an 18% chance of snow. Gwinnett County has a 17% chance of snow and Rome has a 21% chance.

What’s Still Unknown: Possible outcomes range from no snow or impacts to widespread snow with significant travel impacts, according to the National Weather Service. The agency says model guidance shows a very wide spread on the potential track of the second system.

What Residents Should Do: Georgia residents should anticipate the possibility of travel impacts on Sunday, the National Weather Service says. The agency advises people to stay tuned for updates and only follow trusted sources of weather information.

The Timeline: The cold front arrives Friday night into Saturday morning. The second system could bring winter weather from Saturday night through Sunday.

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”