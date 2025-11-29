Georgia residents should enjoy the sunshine while it lasts before several days of rain move in.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service says dry weather will give way to a wet pattern starting Sunday. Rain will continue through Tuesday before conditions improve midweek.

What’s Important: North Georgia will see the most rain, with 1 to 2 inches expected through Tuesday. Temperatures will stay cool all week, with highs in the 40s to 60s depending on location.

Day by Day: Saturday brings mostly sunny skies with highs of 50 to 60 degrees and lows of 22 to 32 degrees. Sunday through Tuesday will be rainy with highs in the 40s to 60s. Wednesday offers a break with sunny skies before isolated showers return Thursday.

The Sources: National Weather Service.