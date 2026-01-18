Listen to this post

Warner Robins officials are warning drivers about potential black ice on roads Monday morning after expected snowfall this weekend.

What’s Happening: The city expects 1 to 3 inches of snow. Officials say melting snow may refreeze Sunday night, creating black ice during Monday morning’s commute.

What’s Important: Black ice forms when melted snow refreezes on road surfaces. It’s clear and hard to see. Bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas face the highest risk because these surfaces freeze faster than regular roads.

How This Affects Real People: Drivers may hit slippery, invisible ice patches during their Monday morning commute. Black ice can cause vehicles to lose traction suddenly, making steering and braking difficult.

The Path Forward: City officials recommend avoiding unnecessary driving Monday morning. If driving is required, black ice conditions may last until temperatures rise enough to melt the ice or road crews treat affected areas. Similar winter weather in Middle Georgia typically creates hazardous conditions lasting several hours into the morning commute.

Safety Steps: Warner Robins officials say drivers should slow down, increase following distance, and avoid sudden steering or braking. The city advises staying home if travel isn’t necessary.

