Georgia will have warm, mostly dry weather through the weekend before cooler temperatures arrive early next week.

What’s Happening: Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through Sunday with plenty of sunshine. A weak weather system brings a slight chance of scattered showers Saturday, but most areas will stay dry.

What’s Important: Saturday has the best chance for rain with a 20% probability of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning and afternoon hours. Southwest winds could gust up to 15 mph.

Between the Lines: The warmth doesn’t last long. Cooler air moves in Saturday night, dropping overnight temperatures from the low 60s Friday into the upper 40s by Sunday night.

The Big Picture: This weekend marks a transition period as a cold front pushes through Georgia. Behind the front, drier air settles in with clear skies and comfortable conditions Sunday and Monday. Highs will fall into the low 70s by early next week.

The Source: National Weather Service.