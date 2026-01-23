Listen to this post

The University of Georgia is encouraging students to return home for the weekend after classes end Friday as a major winter storm is forecast to bring significant ice accumulation, high winds and rapidly dropping temperatures to Athens.

What’s Happening: UGA announced there will be no in-person classes Monday, Jan. 26. The university anticipates being closed Monday or, at a minimum, pivoting to online instruction. A final decision on Monday’s status will be provided by early Sunday afternoon. Faculty members are expected to ensure continuity of instruction through alternative means such as online lectures, readings or assignments if the campus remains open.

What’s Important: University Housing is urging students to leave campus after Friday classes if possible. Residence halls will remain open for students who choose to stay. If there are power outages, water line breaks or other complications from the storm, University Housing may need to consolidate students who remain on campus into a limited number of temporary housing areas with emergency heat and meal services.

How This Affects Real People: Students who stay on campus this weekend may face power outages, water line breaks and hazardous conditions. If widespread power outages occur, online instruction would be impractical when power and connectivity are unreliable.

The Path Forward: The university expects widespread power outages, ruptured pipes and hazardous driving conditions. If these conditions occur, the main campus would be closed. Only essential personnel—employees identified by their department or unit as critical to maintenance and operations—would be expected to report to work unless conditions prevent safe travel.

What’s Closed: The Tate Student Center and Ramsey Center for Student Activities will be closed Saturday and Sunday. The University Libraries, including Main Library, Miller Learning Center and Science Library, will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

What Remains Open: Campus dining halls and Campus Transit will offer regular weekend service until conditions warrant otherwise.

The Forecast: The National Weather Service forecasts a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow to begin moving into the Athens area Saturday afternoon, continuing into Sunday. The latest models indicate strong potential for significant ice accumulation, high winds and rapidly dropping temperatures. The Athens area should prepare for dangerous travel conditions and potentially widespread and prolonged power outages.

What Students Should Do: On-campus residents who stay in University Housing this weekend should contact their community front desk or RA with questions or concerns. Students should report any facilities-related problems. Students, faculty and staff should verify their emergency contact information at ugaalert.uga.edu to ensure their ability to receive emergency messages. Students should keep cell phones charged and download the UGA Safe app at prepare.uga.edu/uga-safe.

The Warnings: Ice storm warnings are in effect for Clarke County and surrounding areas from 1 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Monday. Ice accumulations between one-quarter inch and one inch are forecast for areas under ice storm warnings in north Georgia.

