Lifeguards on Tybee Island have been responding to a growing number of heat exhaustion calls as temperatures climb.
What’s Happening: Tybee Island Ocean Rescue says heat exhaustion calls have increased during the current heat. Children, older adults, and anyone spending long stretches outside are at the greatest risk.
Know the difference: Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke, which is a life-threatening emergency. If you think someone is having heat stroke, call 911 right away.
What This Means for You: Drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and check on family and friends who may be vulnerable. Beachgoers with questions about heat safety can talk to a lifeguard on the beach.
One thing to know: When the heat index hits the 90s or higher, blowing a fan directly on someone can actually make them hotter, the CDC says. Cool water, shade, air conditioning, and cool (not ice-cold) fluids work better.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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