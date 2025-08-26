If you are heading to Tybee Island today, expect calm waters but keep an eye out for jellyfish. Ocean Rescue says swimming is safe overall, but the purple flag means stings are possible.

What’s Happening: Tybee Island Ocean Rescue posted today’s conditions to help beachgoers plan their day.

High tide hit at 10:48 a.m. and low tide hits at 5:17 p.m.

Winds are light at 8 knots from the north, with surf only 0–1 foot.

Water is a warm 84 degrees, but the UV index is very high at 10, which means sunburn can happen fast.

Between the Lines:

The double flags tell the story. The green flag signals safe swimming, but the purple flag warns of jellyfish. Even in calm waters, swimmers should be cautious.

The Ripple Effect: Visitors should pack sunscreen, drink water, and bring vinegar or other remedies in case of stings. The hot sun and warm water may draw more people into the ocean, which raises the chance of run-ins with jellyfish.