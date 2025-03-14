Tree Pollen Turns Georgia Into Sneeze Factory Despite Moderate Count

Got a tissue handy? You might need it.

🌳 What We Know: Tree pollen registered at moderate levels across Georgia on Friday, despite the overall pollen count sitting at just 49. While that total number falls in the low range, tree pollen specifically is punching above its weight in the respiratory misery department.

🤧 Why It Matters: Your body doesn’t care about the overall pollen count if tree pollen is your personal kryptonite. Those mysterious sneezing fits and sudden nosebleeds plaguing Georgians today? Blame the trees. They’re busy reproducing while you’re busy sneezing.

🌤️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The deceptively “low” overall count of 49 masks the fact that trees are currently Georgia’s primary allergy villains. That moderate tree pollen reading explains why your sinuses feel like they’ve declared independence from the rest of your face.

💊 Take Action: Antihistamines exist for a reason, folks, and it is clearly time to take them. If your nose resembles a leaky faucet today, consider closing windows, changing clothes after outdoor activities, and rinsing sinuses with saline.

🔮 What’s Next: Tree pollen season typically peaks in April, so today’s moderate levels serve as merely the opening act. The real performance — complete with yellow dust coating every surface in the state — arrives in coming weeks. You can start taking antihistamines daily to soften the blow as pollen counts increase.