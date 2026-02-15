Listen to this post

A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for 25 counties in south and southwest Georgia.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued the watch Sunday morning. It covers 25 Georgia counties, 4 Alabama counties, and 15 Florida counties. The watch expires at 3 p.m.

What’s Important: A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. The watch area includes Albany, Valdosta, Thomasville, Moultrie, Bainbridge, Cairo, Tifton, and Fitzgerald. Georgia counties under the watch are Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth.

What Happens Next: The watch expires at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Sources: National Weather Service