Light snow showers are expected in the north Georgia mountains Wednesday night into Thursday morning as cold air moves across the region.

What’s Happening

Rain showers will change to snow across parts of the north Georgia mountains Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

Snow accumulations will likely stay limited to elevated surfaces and grassy areas, though bridges and overpasses may become slippery.

What We Know

Timing: 7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday

7 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday Accumulation: Trace amounts up to 0.5 inch possible on elevated surfaces and grassy areas

Trace amounts up to 0.5 inch possible on elevated surfaces and grassy areas Higher elevations: Greater totals expected at elevations above 2,000 feet

Greater totals expected at elevations above 2,000 feet Road conditions: Roads may become slick in affected areas

Roads may become slick in affected areas Flurries possible: Light flurries may occur as far south as the I-20 corridor but would not produce accumulation

What’s Important

Minor travel impacts are possible due to slick roads in the north Georgia mountains. Drivers should use caution on bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways during the overnight hours.

The snow is part of a cold front moving through the area Wednesday night.

“In Atlanta, we don’t prepare for snow. We panic professionally.”