Georgia slides back to its summer default heat—right around 91—with much of the state sweating out upper-80s to mid-90s through midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

🌡️ Why It Matters: Heat index values flirting with triple digits change weekend plans and outdoor work. The weather service says some spots could feel like 98 to 105 Friday and Saturday—conditions that can strain the body and the grid.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🛰️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service’s Peachtree City office says less cloud cover and fewer pop-up storms will nudge highs back to near normal this weekend and early next week across north and central Georgia. For metro Atlanta, the forecast highs line up close to the seasonal mark of 91: 93 Friday, 90 Saturday, 91 Sunday, 93 Monday, then 91 Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlook was updated August 14, 2025.

🔎 Between The Lines: The “feels like” heat is the headline. The weather service expects heat index values of 98 to 105 Friday and Saturday, easing a bit Sunday through Wednesday.

⏪ Catch Up Quick: After recent days with more clouds and storms tamping down temps, the pattern flips—more sun, fewer showers, more heat—per the National Weather Service.

🌍 The Big Picture: This is Georgia’s summer gear: near-normal numbers on the thermometer but a hotter, heavier air mass pushing the body’s limits. The weather service routinely urges people to hydrate, limit peak-afternoon exertion, and check on vulnerable neighbors when heat index values push toward 100.

🗂️ The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta.