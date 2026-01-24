Listen to this post

What’s Happening: The agency said information from several years ago has resurfaced showing churches and recreation centers as warming centers. Those locations are no longer serving as warming centers.

What’s Important: The Salvation Army is the only warming center currently identified in Floyd County. The agency told residents to check the date of images before sharing and only share information from official pages.

How This Affects Real People: Residents seeking shelter from freezing temperatures this weekend could go to closed locations if they rely on outdated information. The National Weather Service forecasts major impacts from freezing rain beginning Saturday evening and continuing through Monday morning.

The Path Forward: Floyd County Emergency Management Agency directs residents to download its mobile app to report and track power outages. The agency’s website is www.floydcountyema.com.

Sharing Responsibly on Social Media In today’s digital age, it’s crucial to approach information on social media with a discerning eye. Here are some key points to consider when sharing information: Verify Before You Share: Always double-check the source of the information before passing it along. Look for credible news organizations or official agencies that can confirm the details.

Always double-check the source of the information before passing it along. Look for credible news organizations or official agencies that can confirm the details. Check the Date: Many outdated pieces of information can resurface and mislead readers. Always check the publication date and ensure the content is relevant to the current situation.

Many outdated pieces of information can resurface and mislead readers. Always check the publication date and ensure the content is relevant to the current situation. Avoid Personal Anecdotes as Evidence: While your Aunt Harriet’s story may be well-intentioned, personal anecdotes aren’t reliable sources of information. Trust established news outlets and official channels that prioritize fact-checking.

While your Aunt Harriet’s story may be well-intentioned, personal anecdotes aren’t reliable sources of information. Trust established news outlets and official channels that prioritize fact-checking. Encourage Critical Thinking: Engaging your audience in thoughtful discussion can help combat misinformation. Encourage friends and followers to think critically about what they read and to seek out verified facts. By following these guidelines, you can help promote a more informed and responsible social media environment. Remember, accurate information can be a vital resource, especially during emergencies.

