Wind advisories cover most of Georgia today, with northwest winds reaching 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph expected through tonight.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued six separate wind advisories covering more than 100 Georgia counties. The advisories expire between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. today depending on location.

What’s important: Gusts could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages. Unsecured objects may blow around. Vehicles like trucks and SUVs face difficult driving conditions.

How this affects real people: Residents should secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving. Some areas may lose power if tree limbs fall on power lines.

The path forward: The strong winds combined with severe drought conditions create high wildfire risk in parts of southeast Georgia. A red flag warning is active until 9 p.m. in Pierce, Brantley, Camden, and Ware counties, where humidity as low as 20 percent could cause fires to spread rapidly. Fire weather watches remain posted statewide for Monday afternoon through Monday evening.

What else to know: Some southern Georgia counties face a freeze warning starting at midnight tonight, with temperatures dropping as low as 30 degrees. A freeze watch is in effect for late Monday night through Tuesday morning, with temperatures potentially reaching 25 degrees. Residents should protect tender plants and outdoor pets, and take steps to prevent water pipes from freezing by wrapping, draining, or allowing them to drip slowly.