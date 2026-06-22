Two lines of strong thunderstorms are pushing through south Georgia Monday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 mph threatening a wide stretch of counties.

What’s Happening: Radar picked up both storm lines around 3:30 p.m., moving east and northeast at 20 to 30 mph. Both weather alerts expire at 4:30 p.m.

The Counties: The storms are cutting across a large part of south Georgia, including:

Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Baker, and Mitchell counties

Worth, Tift, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, and Lowndes counties

What’s Important: Gusts up to 50 mph can snap tree limbs and throw unsecured objects. Major cities in the path include Albany, Valdosta, Thomasville, Tifton, Moultrie, Sylvester, Cairo, Quitman, and Adel.

How This Affects Real People: If you are outside in any of these areas, go inside a building now and stay there until the storms move through.

The Path Forward: At 20 to 30 mph, these storm lines are moving fast. Both alerts expire at 4:30 p.m., but new alerts could follow if storms strengthen or slow down.