Two lines of strong thunderstorms are pushing through south Georgia Monday afternoon, with wind gusts up to 50 mph threatening a wide stretch of counties.
What’s Happening: Radar picked up both storm lines around 3:30 p.m., moving east and northeast at 20 to 30 mph. Both weather alerts expire at 4:30 p.m.
The Counties: The storms are cutting across a large part of south Georgia, including:
- Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Baker, and Mitchell counties
- Worth, Tift, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, and Lowndes counties
What’s Important: Gusts up to 50 mph can snap tree limbs and throw unsecured objects. Major cities in the path include Albany, Valdosta, Thomasville, Tifton, Moultrie, Sylvester, Cairo, Quitman, and Adel.
How This Affects Real People: If you are outside in any of these areas, go inside a building now and stay there until the storms move through.
The Path Forward: At 20 to 30 mph, these storm lines are moving fast. Both alerts expire at 4:30 p.m., but new alerts could follow if storms strengthen or slow down.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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