Thunderstorms rolled through parts of northeast, southeast, and central Georgia Tuesday afternoon, bringing dangerous wind gusts, hail, lightning, and heavy rain capable of causing flooding.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued three separate weather alerts for Georgia counties, all based on radar. The storms are affecting areas in Hart and Elbert counties, Effingham County, and Jones and Baldwin counties.

The storms, by area:

Hart and Elbert counties (expires 4:45 PM): A storm 7 miles northwest of Elberton was moving north at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-size hail are expected. Towns affected include Elberton, Hartwell, Bowman, Bowersville, Royston, Canon, Dewy Rose, Nuberg, Sweet City, and Vanna.

(expires 4:45 PM): A storm 7 miles northwest of Elberton was moving north at 15 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea-size hail are expected. Towns affected include Elberton, Hartwell, Bowman, Bowersville, Royston, Canon, Dewy Rose, Nuberg, Sweet City, and Vanna. Effingham County (expires 5:00 PM): A storm over Pineora was moving northeast at 20 mph with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Affected areas include Springfield, Rincon, Port Wentworth, Guyton, Stillwell, Pineora, Marlow, Ebenezer, Eden, and Blandford, including I-16 near mile marker 148.

(expires 5:00 PM): A storm over Pineora was moving northeast at 20 mph with wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Affected areas include Springfield, Rincon, Port Wentworth, Guyton, Stillwell, Pineora, Marlow, Ebenezer, Eden, and Blandford, including I-16 near mile marker 148. Jones and Baldwin counties (expires 4:45 PM): A nearly stationary storm over Greenberry Crossroads, near Gray, is producing wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea-sized hail, and frequent lightning. Affected locations include Haddock, James, Greenberry Crossroads, and Browns Crossing.

What this means for you: Winds strong enough to knock down tree limbs and send unsecured outdoor objects flying are possible across all three areas. Heavy rain may flood roads. “Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways,” the National Weather Service said.

If you are outside: People in the Jones and Baldwin county storm zone face the most immediate danger from lightning. “People outdoors should seek shelter immediately,” the National Weather Service said. “If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”

Stay informed: Monitor NOAA Weather Radio, local TV, or local news for updates as these storms move through.