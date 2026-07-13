Georgia is in for a wet start to the week, with rain and thunderstorms expected through at least Wednesday before drier and hotter weather moves in.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service is forecasting a 70% chance of storms in the Atlanta area today, with highs near 84°F. Conditions are more intense farther south and east. Heat index values near Jacksonville and along the South Carolina coast could hit 100 to 101°F, and Charleston could pick up close to an inch of rain tonight alone.

By the numbers: Rain totals through Tuesday could reach:

Up to three-quarters of an inch in the Atlanta metro.

Up to three-quarters of an inch near Tallahassee today.

Up to one inch near Charleston tonight.

Up to half an inch in the Upstate South Carolina area.

Tuesday brings another round of storms across the state, with rain chances running 70 to 90% in most areas. Highs will range from the low 80s in north Georgia to the low 90s near the coast.

What’s new: The pattern starts to break Wednesday. Upstate South Carolina clears out first, with sunny skies expected there Wednesday through Friday. The rest of Georgia follows Thursday, when storm chances drop to 40% or lower across the state.

The path forward: Highs climb into the low-to-mid 90s Thursday through the weekend, with only isolated afternoon storms possible. Overnight lows will hold in the low-to-mid 70s statewide.