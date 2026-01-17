Listen to this post

Sub-freezing temperatures and potential snow and ice are expected across Georgia this weekend.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service forecasts sub-freezing temperatures statewide, with possible snow and ice in some areas. Power outages are possible during severe winter weather.

What You Can Do Now:

Lower your thermostat to 68 degrees or below – Each degree lower reduces energy use by 3-4%

– Each degree lower reduces energy use by 3-4% Change heating filters monthly – Heating accounts for 50% of typical winter energy usage

– Heating accounts for 50% of typical winter energy usage Check weatherstripping and caulk around doors and windows to reduce cold air infiltration by up to 10%

around doors and windows to reduce cold air infiltration by up to 10% Clear furniture away from heating vents to improve efficiency

to improve efficiency Open blinds during sunny hours to use natural heat at no cost

How to Stay Informed During Outages: Georgia Power offers free Outage Alert text messages at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. Customers can report outages 24 hours a day at 888-891-0938. The company’s Outage Map shows real-time outage locations and estimated restoration times. The Georgia Power mobile app provides storm information for Apple and Android devices.

What Georgia Power Is Doing: The company is monitoring weather forecasts and has crews prepared to respond to outages as conditions allow.

The Path Forward: As winter weather intensifies, customers who prepare their homes now and sign up for outage alerts will be better positioned to manage both energy costs and potential power disruptions. Those who haven’t updated their contact information with Georgia Power may miss critical restoration updates.

