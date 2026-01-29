Listen to this post

Snow is forecast to fall in portions of Georgia this weekend, according to the National Weather Service Atlanta.

What’s Happening: Eastern Georgia has the highest probability of travel impacts from snow. Atlanta has about a 1 in 3 chance of impacts, depending on how far west the storm tracks.

What’s Important: The event will produce only snow, with no freezing rain or sleet expected.

The Forecast: Eastern Georgia faces a 70% to greater than 95% chance of winter weather impacts, according to the National Weather Service probability map. Central Georgia, including areas around Canton and Gainesville, has a 40% to 60% probability. Western Georgia, including Columbus and LaGrange, has a 10% to 30% probability. Atlanta sits in an area of uncertainty with roughly 33% probability of impacts.

The Timing: The winter weather is expected Saturday between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Keep in mind though, this is weather, so that window could, and most likely will, change.