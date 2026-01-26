Listen to this post

Numerous roads across Lumpkin County have icy conditions and slick spots Monday, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Two trees have fallen and are blocking Camp Wahsega Road.

Where the Trees Fell: One tree is down near Leonard Chapman. A second tree fell just above Whissenhunt Trail. Officers and the Lumpkin County Road Department are responding to both locations.

Road Status: No roads are closed at this time. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid unnecessary travel and use extreme caution.