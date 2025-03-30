Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Georgia Monday

Severe storms will barrel through north and central Georgia Monday, beginning early morning and lasting until evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Level 3 threat for the entire region, with dangerous conditions expected to hit different areas in waves – northwest Georgia from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., metro Atlanta from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and eastern Georgia from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

🔍 What We Don’t Know: The exact path and intensity of individual storms remains uncertain. Weather officials can’t predict which communities might face the worst impacts or precisely when storms will hit specific locations.

⚡ Why It Matters: You could face multiple serious threats Monday including large hail, damaging winds exceeding 60 mph, and possible tornadoes. These conditions can damage homes, knock out power, and create life-threatening situations with little warning.

🔢 By The Numbers:

Level 3 threat (out of 5) across the region

Storm timing spans 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wind gusts potentially exceeding 60 mph

🌩️ In Context: This severe weather system follows a typical spring pattern for Georgia, where warm, unstable air collides with weather fronts to create dangerous storm conditions. The Weather Service rarely issues Level 3 threats unless conditions indicate a significant danger to residents.

⏭️ What’s Next: Weather officials will continue monitoring the system overnight and issue watches or warnings as needed. Expect emergency alerts throughout Monday as conditions develop.

🚨 Take Action: Prepare now by: