Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Georgia Monday

Severe storms will barrel through north and central Georgia Monday, beginning early morning and lasting until evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Level 3 threat for the entire region, with dangerous conditions expected to hit different areas in waves – northwest Georgia from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m., metro Atlanta from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and eastern Georgia from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
🔍 What We Don’t Know: The exact path and intensity of individual storms remains uncertain. Weather officials can’t predict which communities might face the worst impacts or precisely when storms will hit specific locations.
⚡ Why It Matters: You could face multiple serious threats Monday including large hail, damaging winds exceeding 60 mph, and possible tornadoes. These conditions can damage homes, knock out power, and create life-threatening situations with little warning.
🔢 By The Numbers:
- Level 3 threat (out of 5) across the region
- Storm timing spans 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wind gusts potentially exceeding 60 mph
🌩️ In Context: This severe weather system follows a typical spring pattern for Georgia, where warm, unstable air collides with weather fronts to create dangerous storm conditions. The Weather Service rarely issues Level 3 threats unless conditions indicate a significant danger to residents.
⏭️ What’s Next: Weather officials will continue monitoring the system overnight and issue watches or warnings as needed. Expect emergency alerts throughout Monday as conditions develop.
🚨 Take Action: Prepare now by:
- Ensuring you have multiple ways to receive warnings (weather radio, phone alerts, local news)
- Identifying your safe place – an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows
- Securing outdoor items that could become projectiles in high winds
- Charging phones and preparing emergency supplies
- Staying alert and ready to take immediate action if warnings are issued
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.