Listen to this post

Severe weather damaged at least one home and destroyed multiple farm buildings in Carroll County on Saturday, though no one was hurt.

What’s Happening: A weather event struck two areas in the county. One house on Staples Dairy Road sustained structural damage, and several outbuildings and barns on Liberty Church Road were destroyed. No one was injured at either location.

What’s Important: The National Weather Service will meet with Carroll County’s deputy emergency management director today to determine if a tornado caused the damage. Officials have not yet confirmed what type of weather event occurred.

What’s Next: The county will release confirmed information after the National Weather Service completes its assessment.