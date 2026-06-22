Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through North Georgia on Monday afternoon and into the overnight hours, bringing the risk of damaging winds, a brief tornado, and flooding.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has placed North Georgia under a Slight Risk for severe weather, rated 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Storms are expected to develop this afternoon, with a stronger line of storms possible in the evening and overnight. The busiest stretch is forecast between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Specific threats:

Wind gusts up to 60 mph

Hail up to dime size

A brief tornado, most likely in northwest Georgia

Flooding risk: Heavy rain is also possible, especially if storms keep moving over the same areas. That pattern can dump a lot of rain quickly and lead to street flooding or flash flooding. The National Weather Service says northwest and far north Georgia face the highest flooding risk through tonight.

What This Means for You: The most dangerous window runs from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. If you are in northwest or far north Georgia, stay off low-lying roads and away from areas that flood easily during that time.

The Path Forward: The forecast is valid until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Updated information is available at weather.gov/Atlanta.