Severe thunderstorm warnings and heat advisories are active across Georgia today, with large hail and damaging winds threatening parts of the northeast and heat index values topping 109 degrees across much of the state.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning — Elbert and Hart counties: Western Elbert County and southwestern Hart County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m. As of 4:17 p.m., a severe storm was near Royston — about 9 miles southwest of Hartwell — moving south at 15 mph. It can produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail the size of a half dollar. Expect minor hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to trees and power lines. Towns in the storm’s path include Bowman, Dewy Rose, Sweet City, Vanna, and Royston. Go to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building now.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning — Screven County: Screven County in southeastern Georgia is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:30 p.m. As of 3:43 p.m., a severe storm was near Millhaven, moving southwest at 10 mph. It can produce wind gusts up to 60 mph, with damage possible to roofs, siding, and trees. Towns in the path include Sylvania, Hiltonia, Altman, Millhaven, Burtons Ferry Landing, Woodcliff, Bascom, Lewis, and Waters. Get inside a well-built structure and stay away from windows.

Heat Advisory — Southeast Georgia (expires 7 p.m.): Wayne, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton, and Ware counties are under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. The heat index — what the temperature actually feels like once humidity is factored in — could reach 109 degrees.

Heat Advisory — Central, north, metro, and south Georgia (expires 8 p.m.): A large swath of Georgia is under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. tonight, with heat index values up to 109 degrees. Counties covered include Floyd, Bartow, Jackson, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, and Toombs.

Heat Advisory — Tuesday: A new round of heat advisories takes effect Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. Northwest Georgia counties — Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Chattooga, and Gordon — are included, along with much of central and north Georgia. Heat index values Tuesday are expected to reach up to 107 degrees.

What this means for you: Drink plenty of water and stay somewhere air-conditioned. Stay out of the sun and check on family and neighbors. If you work outside, take regular breaks in the shade or a cool space. If someone is overcome by the heat, get them to a cool, shaded spot right away. Heat stroke is a medical emergency — call 911.

The path forward: The Screven County thunderstorm warning expires at 4:30 p.m. The Elbert and Hart county warning expires at 5:15 p.m. Most heat advisories in effect today expire between 7 and 8 p.m. tonight, with a new round starting Tuesday at noon across much of the state.