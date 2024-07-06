Savannah Opens Cooling Centers Amid Extreme Heat Advisory

In response to the National Weather Service’s forecast of heat index values potentially reaching 110 degrees on Saturday, the City of Savannah is providing facilities for residents to stay cool. A heat advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, marking the fifth day of extreme weather this summer.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned spaces, avoid direct sunlight, and check on relatives and neighbors. Extra precautions should be taken for young children and pets, who should never be left unattended in vehicles. Outdoor activities should be rescheduled to early morning or evening hours, and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing is recommended.

The City of Savannah has designated several community centers and pools as cooling stations. These facilities will be open on Saturday, July 6, with the following schedules:

Community Centers (Noon to 4 p.m.):

Tompkins Regional Center, 2333 Ogeechee Road

Windsor Forest Regional Center, 414 Briarcliff Circle

W.W. Law Regional Center, 900 E. Bolton St.

City Pools (1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.):

Bowles C. Ford, 1900 Stiles Ave.

Daffin, 1301 E. Victory Dr.

W.W. Law, 900 E. Bolton St.

Tompkins, 2333 Ogeechee Road

City Splashpads:

Hudson Hill, 2227 Hudson St.

Hull Park, 55th and Atlantic Ave.

Crusader Park, 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.

Forrest Hills, Skidaway and Berkshire Rd.

Avondale Park, Texas and Ohio Ave.

Victory Heights Park, E 42nd St and Raskin Ave.

Savannah Gardens, 516 Pennsylvania Ave.

Forsyth Park, 10 Whitaker St.

Live Oak Libraries (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): All locations

For those experiencing homelessness, several service providers will also be open:

Union Mission, 120 Fahm St. (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Salvation Army, 3100 Montgomery St. (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Old Savannah City Mission, 2414 Bull St. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Additionally, Savannah is enforcing its equine heat safety ordinance. Horse-drawn carriages will not operate if the heat index exceeds 110 degrees or if the actual temperature reaches 95 degrees. Horses can be kept at their stands or returned to their stables if it is safe to do so. The Office of Special Events, Film, and Tourism oversees this enforcement and has reminded all local horse carriage tour businesses of these regulations.

