A 25-year-old woman was shot late Saturday night in a possible road rage incident on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta, police said.

What We Know: Atlanta police said officers responded at about 11:21 p.m. Saturday, August 23, to a report of a person shot near 1257 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW. They found a woman who had been shot and was alert, conscious, and breathing. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage encounter, though investigators have not confirmed the circumstances. Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are leading the investigation.

By The Numbers:

Victim: 25-year-old woman

Time of shooting: 11:21 p.m., Saturday, August 23

Location: 1257 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW

In Context: Road rage shootings have increased in metro Atlanta in recent years, according to state data. Police said the details in this case are still under review and could change as investigators gather more evidence.

Take Action: Anyone with information is asked to contact Atlanta police or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.