Deputies and rescue crews are responding to a reported drowning Sunday afternoon on Hamburg State Park Road in Washington County. Emergency efforts are still underway as of early afternoon.

What’s Happening: Deputies, Washington County Emergency Management, Rescue, and Fire Services were called to the 4900 block of Hamburg State Park Road for a boating incident.

The Department of Natural Resources has been asked to investigate.

Officials have not yet released details about the victim.

The Big Picture: Georgia lakes and rivers see a spike in drownings during the summer months, often linked to boating accidents. The Department of Natural Resources investigates these incidents to determine cause and prevent future tragedies.