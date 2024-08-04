Savannah Mayor Declares Emergency As Tropical Storm Debby Approaches

Savannah’s mayor has declared a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Debby threatens severe flooding and wind damage. Residents should prepare for heavy rainfall and potential evacuations.

🌧️ Why It Matters: Tropical Storm Debby poses a significant threat to Savannah and surrounding areas with the potential for historic rainfall and severe flooding. The city’s response will impact safety and infrastructure resilience for residents and businesses.

🏠 What’s Happening: Mayor Van Johnson II declared a state of local emergency effective Aug. 4 at noon due to expected impacts from Tropical Storm Debby. This allows the City Manager to execute emergency management plans and procure necessary resources to address the storm’s impacts.

Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch, Storm Surge Watch, and Flood Watch.

The storm could bring up to 10-30 inches of rain, 2-4 feet of storm surge, and tropical storm-force winds.

⚠️ Between the Lines: City crews have started preparing for the storm by clearing storm drains and maintaining stormwater systems. Flood-prone streets will be closed as needed to prevent accidents.

Residents in low-lying areas should remain alert for potential flooding.

Sand and sandbags will be provided to residents at designated locations, limited to five bags per household.

📜 Catch Up Quick: The city’s preparations are crucial to mitigating the impact of Tropical Storm Debby, given its potential to overwhelm local infrastructure with heavy rain and flooding.

Sandbag distribution will occur on Sunday, Aug. 4, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at multiple locations.

The city’s approach reflects broader trends in urban planning, focusing on resilience and adaptation to severe weather events.

Residents are urged to review emergency plans, follow city social media updates, and prepare for potential evacuations as the storm approaches. For more information, visit savannahga.gov/debby.